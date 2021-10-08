Oklahoma advocates file two ballot initiatives to legalize adult-use cannabis

A cannabis advocacy group in Oklahoma filed two initiative petitions to legalize adult-use sales and replace the state’s medical marijuana regulatory agency.

Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action will have 90 days to gather 178,000 signatures for each initiative, barring any legal challenges, according to The Oklahoman.

The adult-use petition would allow anyone 21 or older to possess up to 8 ounces of marijuana purchased from legal retailers and to grow up to 12 plants that would not count toward the 8-ounce limit.

Anyone wishing to exceed the limits set by the amendment would need a marijuana business permit.

The other petition would create an Oklahoma State Cannabis Commission to regulate the industry, replacing the Medical Marijuana Authority.

The current regulatory agency was created under the state health department.

One of the advocacy group’s goals is to create an agency independent from the health department “to increase transparency and create a structure that could be functional,” the Tulsa World reported.