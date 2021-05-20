Oklahoma cannabis firm closes $44M funding round, expands into Missouri

Oklahoma-based Stability Cannabis said Thursday it completed a $44 million Series A funding round and acquired a minority ownership stake in a vertically integrated Missouri medical marijuana business.

Stability Cannabis said in a news release that its production capacity now includes 60 acres of greenhouse and outdoor cultivation canopy as well as 95,000 square feet of indoor growing space.

The company also has an edibles manufacturing kitchen and a processing lab and runs a 24-hour MMJ dispensary in Oklahoma City, according to its website.

Stability Cannabis didn’t disclose its plans for the $44 million, nor did it identify the Missouri MMJ company in which it acquired a stake.