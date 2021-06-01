OK cannabis law changes ease zoning, allow business-permit transfers

Oklahoma made several significant changes to its medical cannabis laws with the passage of a new bill.
Senate Bill 1033 was signed into law after Legislators approved the measure in a 78-12 vote, Oklahoma City TV station KFOR reported.
The bill allows businesses to transfer licenses after an ownership change and grandfathers in existing businesses regarding the state’s 1,000-foot school rule.
The measure also allows:
- The state tax commission to collect a fee to audit cannabis businesses.
- The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Association to work with the state’s Bureau of Narcotics to target illegal businesses. State law enforcement recently launched an investigation into legal medical marijuana businesses they say might also be involved in illicit sales.