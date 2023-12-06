Oklahoma cannabis regulator to seek authority over delta-8 THC

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) wants to expand its jurisdiction to cover intoxicating hemp-derived products such as delta-8 THC.

“There really is a gray area in the law right now in Oklahoma and even in the U.S. since the 2018 Farm Bill was signed,” OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry told Tulsa TV station KOKI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OMMA plans to ask Oklahoma lawmakers for the power to regulate hemp-derived products.

Oklahomans have complained to the regulator about those products, Berry told KOKI.

“We have heard from consumers about some issues surrounding intoxicating hemp for a while, but we can’t take any action on it right now,” she said.

“That is outside the current scope of this agency,” Berry added, noting that the agency currently can regulate only medical marijuana containing delta-9 THC.

Berry added that the OMMA does not aim to make intoxicating hemp-derived products illegal but to regulate them and impose age restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannabis regulators in other states have called on the federal government to enact new definitions and rules surrounding hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Intoxicating hemp-derived products have become widespread in the U.S. since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill.