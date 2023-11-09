Oklahoma cracks down on medical cannabis growers’ signage

Oklahoma regulators are cracking down on medical cannabis growers that don’t have the proper signage on their facilities.

The state’s Medical Marijuana Authority filed petitions on Oct. 31 to revoke the licenses of 165 marijuana facilities that allegedly failed to heed signage rules, according to Oklahoma City TV station KFOR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Bill 1737, a law that took effect late last year, requires all commercial cannabis growers to have signs around the outside of their property, according to an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) news release.

Signs must:

Be at least 18 inches by 24 inches.

Have standardized black font that’s at least 2 inches tall on a white background.

Include the business’ name, address, phone number and OMMA license number.

The signage crackdown is part of a larger effort to clamp down on illicit operators and enforce regulations that apply to legal operators.

In September, law enforcement and regulators shuttered five marijuana businesses and seized thousands of pounds of cannabis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a regulatory body, it’s our job to ensure the licensed medical marijuana industry is in compliance with state laws and regulations,” OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry said in a statement.

“Consistent regulation is essential for shaping a balanced and well-regulated cannabis market in our state.”