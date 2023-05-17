Oklahoma extends moratorium on medical marijuana licenses

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Tickets for MJBizCon 2023 in Las Vegas start at just $99 for a limited time! Dare to grow and elevate your cultivation operation. Buy your ticket.

A bill that extends the moratorium on issuing any new medical cannabis business licenses in Oklahoma to August 1, 2026, was signed into law by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The earlier two-year moratorium was scheduled to end August 1, 2024.

House Bill 2095, which also grants the state Attorney General’s office, the state’s Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation authority over medical cannabis law enforcement, is designed to crack down on illegal cannabis, KFOR reported.

There are 6,675 registered growers in the state, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

The bill is one of four designed to combat a proliferation of illicit sellers and growers in the state.

“The illegal marijuana industry is crawling with Mexican cartels and Chinese crime syndicates that pose a serious threat to public safety, particularly in our rural communities,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond told KFOR.

“Gov. Sttt’s approval of HB 2095 ensures the Attorney General’s Office and our excellent law enforcement partners have the tools and authority to shut down these dangerous criminal enterprises.”

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Canada gov’t pulled in CA$1.5 billion in marijuana tax, profit in 2021-22

News by State

New California cannabis coalition aims to tackle credit crisis
Image of a pen and Past Due stamp sitting atop a payment voucher

Cultivation

Minnesota adult-use marijuana legalization possible ‘this week’
Image of Minnesota state capitol building
All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Oklahoma Retail 