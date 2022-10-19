Oklahoma governor sets March 7 special election to decide marijuana legalization

Oklahomans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana on March 7 at a special statewide election set by Republican Gov. Kevin Still.

If voters approve adult use, a 15% excise tax as well as a standard sales tax will be levied on marijuana sales.

The tax proceeds would be earmarked for local governments, court systems, public schools, substance abuse treatment and the state’s general revenue fund, according to the Associated Press.

Getting adult-use marijuana legalization to Oklahoma voters has been a journey.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court in September denied a request by advocates behind State Question 820 to instruct the Election Board to include the adult-use petition on the November ballot.

They sought help from the high court because the signature-verification process wasn’t completed in time for ballots to be printed with SQ 820.

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws submitted more than 117,000 eligible voter signatures in hopes of getting the adult-use question on the ballot.

But a company contracted by the state to tally the petition signatures did not complete the count in time to meet an Aug. 29 deadline.

Legalization supporters then sued to have the state high court weigh in.