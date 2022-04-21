Oklahoma high court allows 2 adult-use marijuana ballot initiatives to advance

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that two state questions that would legalize adult-use marijuana and create a new regulatory body can proceed in the ballot process.

State Question 819 would legalize, regulate and tax adult-use marijuana, Oklahoma City TV station KWTV reported.

State Question 818 would create a new regulatory agency called the Oklahoma State Cannabis Commission and remove the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from the state health department.

Voters would decide on these two questions if the effort, spearheaded by Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action, gathers enough signatures.

Both would need 178,000 signatures to make the ballot.

Organizers can start gathering signatures next month.