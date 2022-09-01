Oklahoma high court to hear ballot issue for adult-use cannabis legalization

The Oklahoma Supreme Court said it will consider whether legalizing adult-use cannabis should be on the state’s Nov. 8 election ballot.

But it’s not clear if there is enough time to print ballots with State Question 820 in time, the Associated Press reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws submitted more than 117,000 signatures of voters hoping to get adult-use on the ballot.

But a company contracted by the state to tally the petition signatures did not complete the count in time to meet the Aug. 29 deadline to call a state election question.

Legalization supporters then sued to have the court weigh in.

Before it rules, Oklahoma’s high court must honor a 10-day waiting period during which objections to either the initiative petition signatures or the ballot title can be filed, the Tulsa World reported.

Legalization supporters said the 10-day period would begin a day or two after the court’s announcement, according to the newspaper.

“It appears the court is giving itself the opportunity to order SQ 820 on the ballot if we survive the protest period,” Michelle Tilley, campaign director for Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, told the Tulsa World.

“We are confident that our more than 117,000 valid signatures will pass the 10-day protest period set out by statute and are optimistic the Oklahoma Supreme Court will order State Question 820 on the ballot for the 2022 general election.”