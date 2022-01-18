Oklahoma regulators delayed opening the state’s medical marijuana licensing portal until Jan. 24 after discovering a data migration issue.

Officials from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) said the state will not be able to accept renewal applications and new license applications for cannabis companies until the portal relaunches, Lawton TV station KSWO reported.

The state is transitioning from Complia software to Thentia.

MMJ business licenses set to expire between Jan. 10 and Jan. 24 are considered valid through Jan. 31, according to KSWO.

Late fees will be waived if the renewal application is submitted by Jan. 31.

If a business’ application in the old system was incomplete and not submitted to the OMMA, the information was lost and will not migrate to the new system, according to the regulators.

Those companies will need to restart the process on Jan. 24.

The state said the Thentia system will be more user-friendly for cannabis businesses.

More information about the licensing delay is available here.