Oklahoma regulators suspended a cannabis testing lab’s license for allegedly running bad tests over a period of more than two years.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is working with Greenleaf Labs to determine which products were improperly tested for yeast and mold between April 2023 and July 31, 2025, the agency said Friday.

But in the meantime, Greenleaf is out of business.

“Due to the immediate risk to public health and safety, Greenleaf Labs’ OMMA licenses was summarily suspended on an emergency basis,” the agency said.

Last summer, Oklahoma enacted stricter standards for medical cannabis testing laboratories, including a state reference lab to double-check results.

The new standards were implemented as accusations of lab malfeasance and failure to detect potentially dangerous pesticides and mold spread nationwide.

Such allegations also were made in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma voters legalized marijuana for medical use in 2018.

Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action recently launched a signature drive to put adult-use legalization on the ballot as early as next June’s primary election.

If State Question 387 qualifies for the ballot, it would be Oklahoma’s second try at legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and older.

State law requires at least 173,000 signatures to qualify a constitutional amendment for the ballot.