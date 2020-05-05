Oklahoma sees robust April medical marijuana sales despite coronavirus

Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensaries rang up record sales in April, despite the coronavirus pandemic’s chilling effect on the national and global economies.

According to The Oklahoman, an analysis of state tax collections revealed that medical marijuana patients each spent almost $217 for MMJ last month, for a total of around $61.4 million.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission reported medical cannabis retailers paid $9.8 million in state taxes in April, up from the previous record of $7.8 million in March.

The totals include the usual sales taxes plus an additional 7% tax on MMJ.

The increase is the highest month-to-month gain since last summer.

“With the stay-home order in place, and medical marijuana dispensaries being categorized as essential health services, Oklahoma patients were afforded the ability to take their medicine on a more regular basis and sample a broader range of available medicines,” said Bud Scott, executive director of the Oklahoma Cannabis Industry Association, according to The Oklahoman.

Other states such as Illinois also have reported strong cannabis sales numbers for April, while sales have been more of a mixed bag in other states’ marijuana programs.

