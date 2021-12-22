Oklahoma warns medical marijuana businesses about email solicitation scam

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority issued a warning to stakeholders that scammers have been emailing medical cannabis businesses in the state seeking charitable donations that would supposedly be spent on “a child’s medical procedure.”

The regulatory agency wrote on Twitter that “someone fraudulently posing as the OMMA is sending a scam email” to MMJ businesses.

The tweet continued:

“We recommend that you DO NOT CLICK any links or respond to the email. We don’t solicit donations.”

A similar impostor targeted Oklahoma medical marijuana businesses in July.

According to Tulsa TV station KOTV, a scammer posing as an OMMA official sent emails to MMJ companies requesting personal information.