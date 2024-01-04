Oneida Indian Nation opens recreational marijuana sales in New York

The Oneida Indian Nation has launched recreational marijuana sales from its vertically integrated business in Verona, New York.

The Verona Collective is selling its own brands of cannabis flower and pre-rolls during the soft opening, according to an Oneida news release.

Vape cartridges and edibles will be introduced later, “with an official grand opening and full spectrum of products anticipated early next year,” the release noted.

The new marijuana retailer is near the Oneida Indian Nation’s Turning Stone Resort Casino in central New York.

“We are very excited about the high-quality cannabis our team is producing, and this soft opening provides an opportunity for guests to experience our products as we continue to develop additional offerings,” Ryan Riggs, vice president for retail of Oneida-owned Turning Stone Enterprises, said in a statement.

The nation announced plans for its marijuana cultivation and processing facility in 2022, overseen by its own regulator, the Oneida Nation Cannabis Commission.

The facility has 25,000 square feet of canopy, and cannabis products are being sent for testing to labs also used by state-licensed cultivators, according to Syracuse.com.

The tribal marijuana retailer launches as New York state has been slow to roll out legal stores since adult-use sales launched at the very end of 2022.

Forty adult-use retailers are open for business, the New York Office of Cannabis Management said in a Dec. 29 release.

The OCM anticipates more than $150 million in adult-use sales in 2023 after tabulating December’s sales data.