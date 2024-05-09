Ontario to allow exclusive cannabis products at farm-gate stores

By MJBizDaily Staff

Just Released! Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks with the new 2024 MJBiz Factbook member program, now with quarterly updates. Make informed decisions.

Licensed cannabis producers in Ontario, Canada, will be permitted to stock exclusive offerings at shops located on-site at production facilities, better known as farm-gate stores.

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) announced that change in policy Thursday, but details won’t be available on the provincial wholesaler’s website until late spring, according to a news release.

With a single wholesale entity in the province, retailers aren’t able to obtain exclusivity of products.

Farm-gate stores at cultivation facilities will have a unique opportunity to create a “distinct retail channel,” according to the OCS.

The OCS will also create a new listing process for farm-gate stores that will give exclusive products a faster path to market.

The concept is in the planning stages, and the OCS is gathering feedback from licensed producers and retailers on how to make it work.

Thrive Cannabis in Simcoe, Ontario, opened Canada’s first farm-gate store in 2021.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Retail

Thrive Cannabis launching Canada’s first farm-gate store in Ontario
An image showing the interior of the Thrive Cannabis farm-gate store in Jarvis, Ontario

Legal

Thailand prime minister calls for recreational cannabis to be outlawed
Image of the Parliament House of Thailand in Bangkok

Finance

Canopy USA exercises options to acquire Jetty, Wana marijuana companies
Image of two businesspeople shaking hands
Briefs Canada/International Cultivation Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY