Brick-and-mortar cannabis stores in Canada’s largest recreational marijuana market are still permitted to offer home delivery and curbside pickup during a government stay-at-home order, although their operating hours have been restricted and construction of new stores must be halted.
The stay-at-home order was enacted Thursday in light of rising COVID-19 cases in Ontario and will last at least 28 days.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) advised cannabis stores about the lockdown in a blog post:
“Cannabis retail stores are able to continue offering curbside pickup and delivery but must also restrict their operating hours to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Products must be delivered by 8 p.m. ”
Deliveries could previously be offered until 11 p.m. ET, which is when Ontario cannabis retailers must normally close.
The AGCO also advised that:
- Items for curbside pickup may be sold only if the customer ordered the item before arriving at the store.
- Payment for curbside pickups and deliveries may be processed when the order is placed or when the pickup or delivery is made.
Finally, the AGCO warned that “non-essential construction must cease,” including construction on the premises of cannabis store applicants.
Curbside pickup and delivery are temporary options for private-sector marijuana stores in Ontario, put in place during the pandemic.
Typically, transactions must be completed in-store and home delivery is the exclusive domain of the government-operated Ontario Cannabis Store, an online retailer.