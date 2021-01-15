Brick-and-mortar cannabis stores in Canada’s largest recreational marijuana market are still permitted to offer home delivery and curbside pickup during a government stay-at-home order, although their operating hours have been restricted and construction of new stores must be halted.

The stay-at-home order was enacted Thursday in light of rising COVID-19 cases in Ontario and will last at least 28 days.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) advised cannabis stores about the lockdown in a blog post:

“Cannabis retail stores are able to continue offering curbside pickup and delivery but must also restrict their operating hours to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Products must be delivered by 8 p.m. ”

Deliveries could previously be offered until 11 p.m. ET, which is when Ontario cannabis retailers must normally close.

The AGCO also advised that:

Items for curbside pickup may be sold only if the customer ordered the item before arriving at the store.

Payment for curbside pickups and deliveries may be processed when the order is placed or when the pickup or delivery is made.

Finally, the AGCO warned that “non-essential construction must cease,” including construction on the premises of cannabis store applicants.

Curbside pickup and delivery are temporary options for private-sector marijuana stores in Ontario, put in place during the pandemic.

Typically, transactions must be completed in-store and home delivery is the exclusive domain of the government-operated Ontario Cannabis Store, an online retailer.