Oregon cannabis retailer Oregrown in court fight over leadership

Oregrown, a vertically integrated cannabis operator based in Bend, Oregon, filed a lawsuit to remove the firm’s CEO and chief brand officer for “allegedly jeopardizing the interest of the company.”

The lawsuit, filed in a local circuit court, notes that Oregrown already removed CEO Aviv Hadar and his wife, Christina Hadar, chief brand officer, as shareholders and directors in the company, the Bend Bulletin reported.

Christina Hadar is accused in the suit of violating a nondisclosure agreement, and the Hadars are also accused of fostering an atmosphere where workers were afraid of being laid off.

In addition to the Hadars’ removal, the suit seeks to have the couple hand over control of web-based accounts and pay $90,000 in damages.

Oregrown President and co-founder Kevin Hogan wrote in an email to Marijuana Business Daily that the lawsuit was filed after “extensive deliberation.”

“It was Oregrown’s only option to restore control over its email, social media and internal communication tools,” he noted.

According to Hogan, the actions were in the best interests of its employees and customers.

Attorneys for the Hadars, Joe Mabe and Dana Sullivan, wrote in an email to MJBizDaily that the couple “dispute the allegations that the company is making against us and intend to vigorously defend against this baseless litigation.

“The Hadars,” the attorneys continued, “care deeply about Oregrown and remain devoted to the company, its employees and the Bend community.“

– Bart Schaneman