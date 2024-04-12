Oregon extends moratorium on new marijuana business licenses

By MJBizDaily Staff

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has signed into law House Bill 4121, extending the state’s moratorium on new marijuana business licenses.

An existing pause on new licenses in Oregon had been due to expire this month.

The Cannabis Industry Alliance of Oregon had lobbied in favor of the legislation, arguing that too many businesses were competing in the state.

The text of the law prohibits the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission from taking new license applications unless certain thresholds are met based on the number of licenses per Oregon residents 21 and older:

  • For production and retail licenses, not more than one active license per 7,500 residents.
  • For processor and wholesale permits, not more than one active license per 12,500 residents.

Oregon’s legal cannabis industry has suffered from a boom-bust cycle in the face of overproduction.

The state’s outdoor marijuana harvest last October yielded 15% more than in October 2022.

