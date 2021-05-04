NEWS BRIEF

Oregon, Illinois post record cannabis sales in April

The regulated marijuana markets in Oregon and Illinois reached new heights in April, according to new monthly sales figures from state regulators.

April sales in the mature Oregon market exceeded $110.5 million, according to new figures from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, including:

  • $100.5 million in adult-use sales, up 0.5% over March.
  • $10 million in medical sales, up 4.3% over March.

April marks the first time Oregon’s booming legal recreational cannabis market exceeded $100 million in monthly sales.

Regulated cannabis sales in Oregon totaled $1.11 billion in 2020.

Sales in the 17-month-old Illinois adult-use marijuana market also set a monthly record, totaling nearly $115 million in April, according to figures from the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

The April figure represents 5.3% market growth over March, which was also a record-breaking month for licensed recreational marijuana businesses in Illinois.

April sales for Illinois’ licensed medical marijuana market have not been made public yet, but MMJ sales totaled $35,688,321 in March.

