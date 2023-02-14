Longtime Oregon marijuana regulatory director Steve Marks resigns

Steve Marks is resigning as director of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, effective Wednesday.

Marks had served as head of the agency since 2013.

According to Associated Press, Marks’ resignation came after an investigation showed he and other members of the agency had procured rare, expensive bottles of bourbon for themselves and lawmakers.

Marks and the other senior officials said they had paid for the bourbon and hadn’t resold it to anyone.

But they admitted they used their commission positions and relationships to acquire the whiskey.

Gov. Tina Kotek sought Marks’ resignation in January, before she knew about the investigation into the bourbon issue, Willamette Week reported.

“Gov. Kotek has requested that I resign from my position as executive director of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission,” Marks wrote in his resignation letter.

“Because I believe that the governor is entitled to have her own management team, I will honor that request. Accordingly, I resign effective at 5:00 PM on February 15, 2023.”