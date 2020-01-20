Oregon cannabis sales soar along Idaho border

Marijuana sales in Oregon near the Idaho border are 420% the statewide average, according to a report by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis.

The report also showed stronger marijuana sales for Washington state along its border with Idaho in 2019 than along its borders with Oregon or Canada.

State economist Josh Lehner said that “there remains a huge border effect,” even when accounting for the number of retailers and other data points.

Roughly 75% of Oregon sales and about 35% of Washington state sales in counties along the Idaho boundary were caused by the border effect, according to the report.

Idaho borders three states that have legalized recreational marijuana sales – Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

– Associated Press