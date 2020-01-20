Oregon cannabis sales soar along Idaho border

Marijuana sales in Oregon near the Idaho border are 420% the statewide average, according to a report by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis.
State economist Josh Lehner said that “there remains a huge border effect,” even when accounting for the number of retailers and other data points.
Roughly 75% of Oregon sales and about 35% of Washington state sales in counties along the Idaho boundary were caused by the border effect, according to the report.
Idaho borders three states that have legalized recreational marijuana sales – Nevada, Oregon and Washington.
– Associated Press