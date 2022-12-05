Oregon recalls thousands of cannabis products over pesticide concerns

Oregon regulators issued a recall for more than 22,000 cannabis concentrate products over concerns they might contain pesticides.

The concentrates were manufactured by licensed Oregon cannabis companies under the trade names Bobsled and Quantum Alchemy, the state Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) said in a Friday news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recall applies to 9,300 units that were still on the market and 13,600 units that were sold to customers.

The recalled products range from jars of marijuana extract such as resin and distillate to vape cartridges and Rick Simpson Oil.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OLCC has notified marijuana retailers about the recall and given them instructions about how the products must be destroyed or returned to a licensed supplier for destruction.

According to the release, the companies are cooperating with regulators in the isolation and destruction of the potentially contaminated items.