Oregon requiring marijuana operators to report human trafficking

Oregon regulators are requiring marijuana operators in the state to report human trafficking or related suspicions.

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC)’s rare measure mandates staff at licensed marijuana operations to report “if the employee or worker has a reasonable belief that sex trafficking or other human trafficking is occurring at the premises,” according to Medford TV station KDRV.

The new rule also requires employees to report if they have a reasonable belief a minor is working on the premises, which could violate OLCC rules.

The state mandates include an amnesty provision granting employees immunity for criminal or civil liability for initiating such a report.