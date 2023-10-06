Pamela Moore stepping down from top content position at MJBiz

Pamela Moore, the chief content strategy officer for MJBiz, is leaving the pioneering cannabis publishing and trade show company after four years.

Moore said she is stepping down from her top leadership post to focus more on family, noting “the decision is wholly personal and unrelated to the business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver-based MJBiz is owned and produced by Emerald, the largest U.S.-based producer of trade shows and their associated conferences, content and commerce.

Moore’s last day will be Oct 13.

“Being part of the dynamic growth of MJBiz, the MJBiz family and the amazing cannabis community has been the highlight of my career,” she said.

Moore joined MJBiz in September 2019 as vice president of content and strategy.

She later was appointed senior vice president of content strategy and acquisition before assuming her current post co-leading MJBiz and MJBizCon with Chief Revenue and Experience Officer Jess Tyler.

As chief content strategy officer, Moore has overseen MJBiz’s editorial and conference-content operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her tenure, Moore succeeded in turning MJBizDaily into a multimillion-dollar, revenue-producing publishing business.

That success was crucial in allowing MJBiz to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, when the events business in general all but dried up.

Moore also was a key player in overseeing the integration of MJBiz into Emerald after the $120 million acquisition of the cannabis publishing and trade show business in January 2022.

“Pam has been instrumental in transforming MJBiz’s media business, placing a strong emphasis on the quality of content as driving force for the company’s growth and expanding its position as an essential news resource for the cannabis industry,” said Karalynn Sprouse, an executive vice president for Emerald.

“Her insights and vision also were crucial in developing the content that has allowed MJBizCon to maintain its position as the cannabis industry’s largest and most influential trade show and conference.

“We are grateful for all of Pam’s contributions.”