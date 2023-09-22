PA advances bill allowing marijuana growers, processors to sell direct

By MJBizDaily Staff

Pennsylvania’s Senate approved a bill allowing medical marijuana growers and processors to sell product directly to patients.

Senate Bill 773, sponsored by Republican Sen. Chris Gebhard, would grant cannabis cultivators and product manufacturers dispensary licenses to serve patients directly, according to the Patriot-News.

The bill now heads to the House, where some lawmakers could propose additional measures, the media outlet reported.

It bears watching if negotiations extend beyond the state’s MMJ program, including revisiting a bipartisan adult-use marijuana legalization proposal reintroduced in July.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has shown strong support for adult-use legalization.

But several Pennsylvania Republicans, who currently control the state Senate, have opposed widespread marijuana reform in the past.

