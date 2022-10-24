Pennsylvania’s final medical marijuana rules include disputed testing change

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Pennsylvania regulators approved the final regulations for the state’s medical marijuana market, which was established in 2016.

The Independent Regulatory Review Commission unanimously approved the final rules, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, including an industry-opposed requirement that marijuana be tested twice by different labs – once at harvest and again at product sale.

The state health department contended the two-lab rule will prevent growers from using labs that inflate THC rates while minimizing contaminants such as mold and bacteria.

Until Thursday’s vote, Pennsylvania’s MMJ growers “have been allowed to use one lab” to test their products, according to the Post-Gazette.

Medical marijuana businesses in the state have been operating under temporary regulations since sales began in 2018, The (Mechanicsburg) Patriot News reported.

