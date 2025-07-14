Pennsylvania lawmakers renew adult-use marijuana legalization pushes

Pennsylvania lawmakers have reintroduced a pair of bipartisan adult-use marijuana legalization proposals over the past week.

On Monday, Democratic state Rep. Emily Kinkead and Republican state Rep. Abby Major introduced House Bill 20. That follows last week’s introduction of Senate Bill 20 from Republican state Sen. Dan Laughlin and Democratic state Sen. Sharif Street.

Pennsylvania is one of the largest medical-only marijuana markets in the U.S. that’s still waiting for adult-use legalization.

Legal cannabis could net the state as much as $2.1 billion in sales in year one, according to an economic study commissioned by legalization advocacy group Responsible PA.

But despite pressure from Gov. Josh Shapiro, who said he’d sign a legalization bill into law if the state General Assembly would pass one, attempts to do that this spring fell short.

In May, the state House passed a legalization bill for the first time in state history.

However, the state Senate ultimately rejected House Bill 1200, which would have legalized cannabis sales to adults 21 and over but restricted legal retail to state-run stores.

Introduced on July 10, Senate Bill 120 would legalize cannabis for adults 21 and over.

Sales would be subject to a 6% sales tax and an 8% excise tax, though details around permitting would be left to a Cannabis Control Board the legislation would also create.

The senators appear conscious of high taxes that have contributed to the industry’s struggles elsewhere.

“Taxing adult-use marijuana at 26% will likely continue to drive individuals to the illicit market as well as to surrounding states with more competitive pricing,” they wrote in a February cosponsorship memo.

“An overly burdensome tax rate undermines the legal market’s ability to compete and incentivize consumers to transition away from unregulated sources.”

Text of House Bill 20, introduced Monday, was not immediately available.

But in a news release, Responsible PA noted the bill would:

Regulate intoxicating hemp-derived THC products as well as bring medical and adult-use marijuana under the same set of rules.

Offer opportunities for small businesses, including marijuana social-equity licenses.

Expunge past marijuana offenses.

Neither bill is scheduled for a hearing.