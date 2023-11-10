Pennsylvania looking for new medical marijuana track-and-trace provider

Pennsylvania’s Office of Medical Marijuana has started looking for a new track-and-trace software provider for the state’s MMJ program.

The contract holder will be responsible for both seed-to-sale tracking in the state’s medical cannabis program as well as a registry for providers, medical professionals, patients and caregivers, according to the notice of procurement on the government website.

MJ Freeway Acquisition Co. is the current contract holder for Pennsylvania’s seed-to-sale tracking.

MJ Freeway Acquisition Co. acquired the contract in April when it purchased Akerna Corp.’s cannabis software platforms.

Akerna, which has exited the marijuana space, was formed during the 2019 merger of cannabis software platforms MTech and MJ Freeway. The latter landed the Pennsylvania contract in 2017.

Meredith Buettner, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Cannabis Coalition, said she fields many calls from operators frustrated with the current traceability system, which impacts the entire supply chain when it’s not working.

In September, for example, Buettner said the system was down for roughly 19 hours.

“We lose our ability to move plants from one stage to another, we lose our ability to label products, we lose our ability to ship products, to receive deliveries,” she told MJBizDaily.

“And then we also lose our ability to sell medicine to patients, right?”

The Pennsylvania system also suffered major outages in 2019 and 2018.

MJ Freeway Acquisition Co. could not be reached for comment.

Kate Robertson can be reached at kate.robertson@mjbizdaily.com.