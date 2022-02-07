Pennsylvania recalls hundreds of medical marijuana vape products

Pennsylvania regulators recalled hundreds of medical marijuana vape products because the state says they contain ingredients unapproved for inhalation.

The mandatory recall could have disastrous consequences for producers, processors and retailers who rely on the vape market for sales.

The state health department released a list of more than 500 cannabis vape products with ingredients not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Although some of these added ingredients may be considered safe in other non-inhaled products, patient safety is the top priority of the Medical Marijuana Program,” the state wrote in an email announcing the recall, according to the Pittsburgh City Paper.

The publication said the agency did not respond to a request for more information.

The recall comes after a monthslong process in which the state reviewed medical marijuana vape products.

In November, state regulators gave licensed grower/processors two weeks to resubmit vaporized cannabis products that contain additives, including flavors or terpenes, for approval.

Health officials then told patients in December that some of the products sold by medical marijuana retailers might not be safe to inhale.