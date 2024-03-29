Planet 13 to open Las Vegas’ second cannabis consumption lounge

The second state-approved cannabis consumption lounge will open in Las Vegas on April 5.

Marijuana multistate operator Planet 13 Holdings will have a grand opening in a week for its 3,000-square-foot consumption, food and entertainment space dubbed Dazed! Consumption Lounge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The venue, which features bong-shaped chandeliers, VIP booths with flat-screen TVs and a speak-easy secret entrance, is located within Planet 13’s 112,000-square-foot store adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip.

“Our goal has always been to make Planet 13 a destination, one of the must see stops that visitors plan their trip around, and with the opening of our Dazed! Consumption Lounge we offer one more reason to visit Planet 13,” co-CEO Bob Groesbeck told MJBizDaily via email.

“Guests are invited to enjoy our award-winning cannabis products with premium smoking devices and expertly crafted specialty cannabis cocktails.”

The venue will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends.

A media preview is set for April 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

In late February, Thrive Cannabis Marketplace opened the first state-licensed marijuana lounge adjacent to its store just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Thrive’s 1,200-square-foot Smoke and Mirrors is steeped in midcentury modern design, plays up its classic Vegas roots and features an elaborate mocktail menu – an ode to classic drinks such as margaritas, daiquiris and palomas – along with marijuana-infused versions.

Planet 13 was among 18 businesses with conditional consumption licenses preparing consumption lounges for final inspection, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board confirmed to MJBizDaily last month.

The long-awaited and hyped arrival of consumption venues in Las Vegas is happening in time for April 20, the busiest day of the year for cannabis retail sales and related festivities.

Their debuts have been delayed and sidetracked for years, stymied by construction setbacks, changing regulations governing smoke ventilation, the COVID-19 pandemic and other bureaucratic factors.

The only legal consumption lounge operating in Nevada before Thrive’s opening was the NuWu Cannabis Marketplace located on Native American land about two blocks from downtown Las Vegas.

The space, which has an outdoor dab bar and cannabis-infused beverages, opened in 2019 and is regulated by the Las Vegas Pauite Tribe, not the state government.

Chris Casacchia can be reached at chris.casacchia@mjbizdaily.com.