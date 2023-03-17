Police in California city seize 1,500 pounds of illegal marijuana products

By MJBizDaily Staff

Police in Pomona, California, are investigating a business where they found 1,500 pounds of unlicensed marijuana products as well as electronic casino gaming consoles.

The business also had an area dedicated to selling cannabis, The LeafDesk reported.

According to the media outlet, police estimated the value of the cannabis products, which included flower, edibles and hashish oil, at $1.3 million.

However, government agencies often inflate such estimates.

The investigation comes on the heels of a recent report by California regulators about the state’s enhanced enforcement efforts against an illicit marijuana market that some industry experts estimate is double the size of the regulated one.

According to the report, the combined efforts of the Department of Cannabis Control and other California agencies in 2022 resulted in:

  • Seizure of 439,800 pounds of marijuana, up 30% from 2021, with an estimated retail value of nearly $737 million (29% increase).
  • Eradication of 960,212 cannabis plants, up 30% from 2021.
  • Seizure of 139 firearms, up 130% from a year earlier.

