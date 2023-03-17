Police in California city seize 1,500 pounds of illegal marijuana products

Police in Pomona, California, are investigating a business where they found 1,500 pounds of unlicensed marijuana products as well as electronic casino gaming consoles.

The business also had an area dedicated to selling cannabis, The LeafDesk reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the media outlet, police estimated the value of the cannabis products, which included flower, edibles and hashish oil, at $1.3 million.

However, government agencies often inflate such estimates.

The investigation comes on the heels of a recent report by California regulators about the state’s enhanced enforcement efforts against an illicit marijuana market that some industry experts estimate is double the size of the regulated one.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, the combined efforts of the Department of Cannabis Control and other California agencies in 2022 resulted in: