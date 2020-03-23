Poll: COVID-19’s cannabis legalization impact?

Published 6 hours ago

Coming Soon
Do you think cannabis legalization efforts will be set back because of the coronavirus?
The nationwide coronavirus outbreak could hamper cannabis legalization efforts along the East Coast and elsewhere, raising further questions about the launch of lucrative new adult-use and medical markets in New York and other states.

Coronavirus already has caused a number of state legislatures to temporarily shut down, including ones on the East Coast that were weighing recreational marijuana legalization measures.

Read what experts told Marijuana Business Daily reporter Jeff Smith about the impact coronavirus could have on marijuana legalization efforts.

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.

