Poll: Top China cannabis supply chain threat amid coronavirus?

Beyond cannabis vaping hardware, which part of the marijuana industry's supply chain sourced from China do you think will suffer the most from the coronavirus fallout? Packaging 13 ( 86.67 % ) Extraction 0 ( 0 % ) Plastics 1 ( 6.67 % ) Cultivation equipment 1 ( 6.67 % )

With nearly all hardware for marijuana vape products sourced from China, the coronavirus outbreak highlights how delicate the supply chain is for marijuana businesses in the sector.

Industry analysts estimate 90%-95% of all components that comprise a cannabis vaporizer are manufactured in factories in Shenzhen, China, and of the remaining 5%-10% of supplies that may be sourced domestically, U.S. manufacturers lack the ability to serve the cannabis market.

Check out what marijuana industry experts told MJBizDaily’s Bart Schaneman about dealing with the dependance on Chinese supplies in a post-coronavirus world.