In a rare move for the marijuana industry, the city of Portland, Oregon, is financially assisting cannabis businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and other problems.

The City Council adopted the Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund to distribute $1.3 million in relief funds to local cannabis companies impacted by the pandemic, property crime and wildfire damage in the past two years, Portland TV station KGW reported.

Advertisement

Businesses could receive up to $25,000 and individuals up to $5,000.

The money comes from a 3% local tax on retail cannabis that the city’s voters approved in 2016.

A cannabis regulatory official told the council that the city received $114 million in federal CARES Act funding to distribute to small businesses, but almost none of the money went to marijuana companies because of federal cannabis prohibition.

Grow better: MJBizDaily Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide Maximize your output and quality with the right equipment. Curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, our new, free Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide helps you choose wisely and covers irrigation, automation and ROI. Inside: Cannabis greenhouse buyers checklist

Keep track of everything you need.

Keep track of everything you need. Pros and cons of common benching systems

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview.

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview. Cannabis greenhouse Glossary of Terms

What is evaportranspiration? Download the guide to find out and learn more technical jargon unique to greenhouse and the cannabis industry. Get the Guide

According to the TV station, Portland Cannabis Licensing and Policy Coordinator Christina Coursey told the council that cannabis retailers have dealt with staffing problems and a recent uptick in crime and vandalism in the city.

In addition, many cannabis growers struggled with wildfires in recent years.

Coursey estimated that about 75% of Portland’s 347 marijuana businesses would be eligible for the funds.