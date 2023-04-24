Produce and marijuana operator Village Farms gets Nasdaq share price warning

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

Produce and marijuana company Village Farms International has been warned by the Nasdaq stock exchange about its low share price.

The company’s Nasdaq-listed shares (VFF) have closed below $1 since March 7.

Village Farms has until Oct. 17 to become compliant with Nasdaq’s $1 minimum bid price requirement, the Delta, British Columbia-based company said in a Monday news release.

If not, “the company may be eligible for an additional period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance or may be subject to delisting of the common shares from the Nasdaq Capital Market, at which time the company may appeal the delisting determination to a Nasdaq hearings panel.”

Village Farms joins several other cannabis and ancillary companies on the Nasdaq’s list of noncompliant companies, including Aurora Cannabis, Organigram Holdings and Springbig Holdings.

Other cannabis companies whose share price has fallen below Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirement in the past, such as Akanda Corp., have been able to regain compliance with the exchange’s rules.

Village Farms is the parent company of Canadian cannabis producer Pure Sunfarms and American CBD company Balanced Health Botanicals.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Marijuana MSO TerrAscend will restructure in bid to list on TSX
Image of Toronto Stock Exchange building

Finance

Curaleaf to adjust marijuana revenue from previous financial results
Image depicting financial statements

Cultivation

Employee numbers up at some cannabis MSOs despite challenging conditions
Image of employee silhouettes
Briefs Canada CBD Cultivation Finance International Recreational Stocks 