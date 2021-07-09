Prominent marijuana firm Hoban Law Group merges with national practice

Hoban Law Group, a prominent marijuana law practice based in Denver, merged with Clark Hill, a Michigan-based firm with more than 650 lawyers spanning the United States, Ireland and Mexico.

Bob Hoban becomes co-leader of Clark Hill’s Cannabis Industry Group and heads the firm’s Denver office.

Also leading Clark Hill’s cannabis group is Sander Zagzebski in Los Angeles.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“They are both pioneers in the cannabis legal space who recognize what is on the horizon for the industry in the U.S. and abroad,” the firm said in a news release.