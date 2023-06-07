Kansas City Royals sign pro baseball’s second CBD sponsorship deal

The Kansas City Royals are the second Major League Baseball team to partner with a CBD company.

The Missouri-based team signed an agreement with Colorado-headquartered Pure Spectrum CBD that’s designed to educate baseball fans about the benefits of cannabidiol, according to Kansas City TV station KSHB.

The Royals’ move comes after Mynd Drinks in April became the official CBD sponsor of the Chicago Cubs after Major League Baseball announced in 2022 it would allow such partnerships.

Terms of the Royals-Pure Spectrum deal were not announced.

But the partnership has already started with a brand activation, the Pure Spectrum Lodge outfield experience, at the team’s home field, Kauffman Stadium.

There, fans are invited to hang out and watch the game while learning about CBD.

“As someone who grew up in Kansas City, this partnership with the Kansas City Royals is more than a ‘dream come true’ for me,” Dan Huerter, CEO of Pure Spectrum, said in a statement.

“To be able to work with such an iconic organization and to be a part of promoting health and wellness in my hometown community is an incredible honor.”

Pure Spectrum got its first taste of a major sports promotion in 2018 when it sponsored the CrossFit Games, an amateur event for the iconic cross-training gyms.