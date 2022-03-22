Raids in Southern California net 73 arrests, 156,000 cannabis plants

Southern California officials conducted a wide-ranging, multiweek crackdown in desert communities between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, resulting in 73 arrests and raids at 53 locations.

According to the Victor Valley News Group, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office ran point on the raids – dubbed “Operation Hammer Strike” – in the latest attempt by law enforcement to get a handle on the thriving illicit cannabis trade in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The raids – which took place between Feb. 28 and March 13 – also netted more than 156,000 illegal marijuana plants, nearly 5,000 pounds of processed cannabis, 22 guns, more than 450 grams of MJ concentrates and $98,000-plus in cash.

Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered and eradicated 379 greenhouses, 30 indoor cultivation operations and two extraction labs at the locations raided.

Social equity matters The annual Women & Minorities in the Cannabis Industry Report breaks down the current state of social equity and lack of diversity in executive roles across the industry as more states legalize cannabis. Inside the Women & Minorities in Cannabis Report: Breakdown of women and minority cannabis executives by year and sector.

Startup costs and average income by race category.

Major challenges and factors that play into inequity.

Critical ways to improve the current diversity situation.

And more diversity in cannabis data Get The Report

The 73 suspects were booked or cited on charges such as: