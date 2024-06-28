Receiver overseeing asset sale of cannabis brand High Times is terminated

By MJBizDaily Staff

Just Released! Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks with the new 2024 MJBiz Factbook member program, now with quarterly updates. Make informed decisions.

The receiver appointed to handle the asset sale of cash-strapped cannabis brand and iconic publication High Times is no longer working with the business.

Stephen Kunkle, the receiver for High Times’ lender, ExWorks, terminated the receiver agreement with Kevin Singer, according to Green Market Report.

Green Life Business Group, which was hired by Singer to handle the liquidation proceedings, attracted a six-figure offer for 420.com, MJBizDaily reported in May.

420.com is one of several assets up for sale from Hightimes Holding Corp., the Los Angeles-based parent of High Times.

Other assets included:

  • Intellectual property, including High Times magazine and related assets, 420.com, Dope Magazine, Cannabis Cup events, social media accounts and more.
  • Five operational or built-out California stores in Blythe, Coalinga, Redding, San Bernardino and Shasta Lake.
  • A distribution, manufacturing and delivery operation in Lynwood.
  • A 10,000-square-foot cultivation business in Sacramento.

Green Life CEO Drew Mathews told MJBizDaily in May that the lot of assets could fetch more than $11 million.

Singer, who was appointed to the High Times sale in April, also served as receiver for the recent unwinding of now-defunct California marijuana distributor Herbl.

Herbl had outstanding debt likely eclipsing $10 million, according to court documents and industry sources.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Bidders circling with assets of marijuana brand High Times in receivership
Photo illustration of High Times' website with a crack down the middle

Cultivation

Kentucky medical marijuana business licensing begins July 1
Image of Louisville, Kentucky, skyline

Legal

Teamsters allege cannabis store paid ‘sham’ union to avoid labor organizing
Image of office worker holding binders of information about labor and unions
Briefs California Cultivation Farming Legal Manufacturing Medical & Recreational News by State Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY