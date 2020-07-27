Toronto-based multistate cannabis company Red White & Bloom Brands (RWB) announced it signed a binding letter of intent to purchase California-based Platinum Vape for $35 million in cash and $25 million in further bonuses.

$7 million in cash at closing.

$13 million in cash payable within 120 days of the deal closing.

A $15 million note that’s convertible after 12 months, payable on the third anniversary of the closing.

According to a news release, RWB will acquire all ownership interests in Platinum Vape for a total cash payment of $35 million, consisting of:

Additionally, the sellers of Platinum Vape, George and Cody Sadler, will be entitled to receive up to $25 million more on the first anniversary of closing, contingent on the company’s performance.

Platinum Vape sells cannabis products, including vape cartridges, edibles and pre-rolls to more than 700 retailers throughout California, Michigan and Oklahoma.

The company reports a current annualized revenue run rate in excess of $70 million.

The acquisition marks RWB’s entry into California, which is part of the company’s expansion plan and is the first for RWB since the business went public.

Red White & Bloom trades as RWB on the Canadian Securities Exchange and RWBYF on the U.S. over-the-counter markets.