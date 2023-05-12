Are you an early bird? Registration is open for MJBizCon 2023

Registration for MJBizCon, the world’s biggest B2B conference for the cannabis industry, is now open.

The 2023 iteration of MJBizCon is scheduled for Nov. 28-Dec. 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of 12th annual conference is “Dare to Grow,” and roughly 30,000 attendees and 1,400 exhibitors are expected.

This year’s MJBizCon will feature dozens of speaker sessions, forums and networking events geared toward marijuana and hemp cultivators, manufacturers, retailers, investors, researchers and other cannabis industry executives.

In addition, there will be six pre-show events on Nov. 28:

MJBiz Finance Forum.

MJBiz Marketing Forum.

MJBiz Science Symposium.

MJBiz Women in Leadership Forum.

Associations Day.

reMind Psychedelics Business Forum.

Attendees who register before May 26 will get the lowest rates in MJBizCon history: expo-only tickets are available for $99, expo and conference passes for $399 and VIP All-Access Pass for $599.

Complete information about the 12th MJBizCon is available here.

ADVERTISEMENT

In conjunction with the 12th MJBizCon, MJBiz and Farechild Events will host The Emjays International Cannabis Awards on Nov. 30.

The black-tie event will take place in the Pearl Theater in the Palms Casino Resort – about a 5-minute drive from the Strip.

Cannabis industry professionals can nominate their peers in more than 20 categories, including Retail POS System of the Year, Testing Lab of the Year, Cannabis Podcast of the Year and more.

Sponsorships for The Emjays are available.