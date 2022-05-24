Registration for MJBizCon 2022 is now open, as the world’s largest cannabis business event prepares to welcome cannabis industry professionals back to the Las Vegas Convention Center on Nov. 15-18.

The 11th annual MJBizCon will feature dozens of speaker sessions, forums and networking events geared toward marijuana and hemp cultivators, manufacturers, retailers, investors, researchers and other cannabis industry executives.

The event will take place in a new location in the Las Vegas Convention Center – the South Hall.

It also will feature a new expo hall layout spanning two floors and 320,000 net square feet of exhibit space.

More than 1,400 exhibitors will be divided into four industry sectors:

Cultivation products and services.

Processing, packaging and lab services.

Business services.

Retail and dispensaries.

In addition to three days of sessions featuring more than 140 speakers, MJBizCon will offer additional pre-show content on Nov. 15.

That will include the introduction of the reMind Psychedelics Business Forum as well as the MJBiz Marketing Forum.

Returning events include the MJBiz Finance Forum, a redesigned MJBiz Hemp + CBD Forum, the MJBiz Science Symposium as well as MJBiz Associations Day.

MJBiz is partnering with CannaVest to bring accredited investors two days of content covering the current cannabis investment environment, investment tools, networking sessions and company presentations to connect entrepreneurs and investors.

MJBizCon has established a new Social Equity Scholarship Program, which will award a full-conference pass to social equity license holders and applicants who do not have the financial resources to attend.

The MJBizCon content team is accepting speaker applications for the 2022 event through June 10.

Complete details about registration, session topics, speakers, exhibitors and more are available here.