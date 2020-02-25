Massachusetts regulators are seeking additional money from the state in order to cut in half the time required to obtain a cannabis business license.
To achieve that goal, the CCC needs an additional $2.8 million to hire up to 34 new full-time employees.
With the additional personnel, “we can increase the number of (marijuana) licenses and we can increase the amount of tax revenue that we generate, so I believe it is a good investment,” agency Chair Steve Hoffman said.
Massachusetts recreational marijuana sales reached almost $400 million in its first year after a Thanksgiving week launch in 2018.