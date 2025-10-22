Rhode Island’s top cannabis regulator is stepping down a day after indicating when the state would finally award 24 new cannabis retail licenses.

Kimberly Ahern, who chaired three-member Cannabis Control Commission since its inception in 2023, resigned on Oct. 21 ahead of a rumored run for state attorney general next year.

Ahern was appointed to the $204,069-per-year post in June 2023 by Gov. Dan McKee, whom she served as chief of staff.

In her resignation letter, Ahern highlighted the recent creation of a social-equity program as well as the long-awaited launch of a new licensing window.

“These milestones have laid a strong foundation for the careful expansion of adult-use cannabis retail licensing statewide,” she wrote.

Rhode Island cannabis sales flat, but new retail opportunities await

Sales in the Ocean State began in Dec. 2022, when the seven dispensaries licensed to sell medical marijuana were allowed to open sales to adults 21 and over.

Cannabis sales have been flat in 2025, a trend some observers say is attributable to the lack of new retail outlets.

Rhode Island is accepting applications for 24 new cannabis storefronts through Dec. 29.

Permits could be awarded via lottery in May 2026, Ahern said during her final commission meeting on Monday.

Six licenses are reserved for social equity applicants, and six are available to worker-owned cooperatives.

It’s the first time the state’s $124 million legal cannabis market is open to new retailers since legalization.

The state began accepting applications for social equity retail licenses in August.

In Ahern’s absence, day-to-day operations will fall to Cannabis Officer Administrator Michelle Reddish, Ahern told The Providence Journal.

“Administrator Michelle Reddish has led with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to success,” Ahern wrote in her letter to the governor.