Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo signed into law a bill repealing lawmakers’ ability to veto medical marijuana and hemp regulations.

The Democratic governor also said she is ending her lawsuit against the General Assembly over the issue, the Providence Journal reported.

She had maintained the Legislature’s control over cannabis and hemp industries rules was unconstitutional.

The issue revolved around the licensing of six new medical marijuana dispensaries and whether the new stores would be allowed to grow their own product.

Raimondo wanted to make the new dispensaries retail-only.

She was supported by local cultivators who want to sell to the new stores.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio had sought to prevent Raimondo from barring the new dispensaries from cultivating marijuana.

Ultimately, however, the lawmakers approved a repeal of the veto power.