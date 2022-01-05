RICO lawsuit targets Oklahoma medical cannabis business

An anti-racketeering lawsuit seeks to shut down a licensed medical cannabis company in Oklahoma and multiple associated entities.

According to Law Street Media, Keith and Stephanie Grant filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Oklahoma against Flying Buds Farms and 20 other defendants under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

RICO is a federal law typically used against organized crime.

The Grants allege that the various businesses, which operate primarily on property that abuts theirs, have ruined their home because they can no longer “enjoy” it because of an “unlawful marijuana cultivation and distribution enterprise and a construction zone.”

The lawsuit seeks to close the businesses for good by arguing they’re all federally illegal under the RICO statutes.

But RICO has been tried previously in several other similar situations across the nation, and those suits typically have not succeeded in shuttering licensed cannabis operations.

However, some RICO lawsuits have led to pricey settlement agreements.