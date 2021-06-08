Iconic pop-culture magazine Rolling Stone said Tuesday it’s going into business with Massachusetts-based Curaleaf, one of the largest cannabis multistate operators, to run a new marijuana product line and a retail store in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the New York-headquartered magazine and a Curaleaf brand are teaming up to produce a line of pre-rolls and vape cartridges dubbed “Rolling Stone by Select.”

Both the pre-rolls and vape cartridges will be available in a three marijuana strains: “Overdrive” sativa, “Reverb” indica and “Phaser” hybrid.

The partnership will include a new retail store in Las Vegas that will open sometime in 2022, with more details to come, according to the release.

The new product lines will be available initially through Curaleaf’s three Nevada stores and Select’s wholesale partners.

Shares of Curaleaf, which runs 106 cannabis stores in 23 states, trade as CURA on the Canadian Securities Exchange and CURLF on the U.S. over-the-counter markets.