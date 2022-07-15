SAFE Banking cannabis bill included in US House defense bill

The U.S. House of Representatives, as expected, voted Thursday to include the SAFE Banking Act in the fiscal year 2023 defense budget bill.

It’s unclear what the Senate will do. In the past, the upper chamber has stripped the marijuana banking provision from spending bills, most recently from American competitiveness legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reform would enable financial institutions to serve state-legal marijuana businesses without fear of punishment.

“It’s time to get this done – and I will pursue any and all legislative avenues to do so,” U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Colorado Democrat, said in a statement.

Perlmutter, who earlier this year decided not to run for re-election, has been a leading champion of cannabis banking reform.

He has watched the House pass SAFE Banking now seven times, either as a standalone bill or as part of a spending measure.

Stay informed with MJBiz Newsletters MJBiz’s family of newsletters gives cannabis professionals an edge in this rapidly changing industry. Featured newsletters: MJBiz Daily : Business news for cannabis leaders in your inbox each morning

: Business news for cannabis leaders in your inbox each morning MJBiz Cultivator : Insights for wholesale cannabis growers & vertically integrated businesses

: Insights for wholesale cannabis growers & vertically integrated businesses MJBizCon Buzz : Behind-the-scenes buzz on everything MJBizCon

: Behind-the-scenes buzz on everything MJBizCon MJBiz Retail + Brand : New products, trends and news for cannabis retailers, distributors and marketers

: New products, trends and news for cannabis retailers, distributors and marketers Hemp Industry Week : Roundup of news from hemp farming to CBD product manufacturing

: Roundup of news from hemp farming to CBD product manufacturing And more! Subscribe Today

The SAFE Banking Act now has 180 bipartisan cosponsors in the House and 42 bipartisan cosponsors in the Senate, Perlmutter noted in a news release.

Perlmutter especially has been stressing how the bill is needed for public safety, citing the increasing violence against marijuana businesses that handle cash.