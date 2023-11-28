Sahani replacing Dumas de Rauly as CEO of The Blinc Group cannabis vape maker

There’s a change at the top for The Blinc Group, a cannabis vape manufacturer based in New York City.

Pete Sahani, who has been Blinc’s chief operating officer since 2022, will succeed Arnaud Dumas de Rauly as CEO, effective Dec. 1, according to a news release.

Dumas de Rauly, who co-founded Blinc in 2017 with current Chief Innovations Officer Sasha Aksenov, will remain with the company as chief experience and science officer and as a board member.

In his new role, Dumas de Rauly will focus on growing the company through strategic partnerships and innovation.

According to the release, Dumas de Rauly “will focus on integrating analytical science and consumer safety with superior customer experiences, ensuring Blinc paves the way in both technology and user satisfaction.”

Sahani, who joined Blinc as COO in April 2022, “has been a pivotal figure in our leadership team, playing a significant role in not only steering us to positive EBITDA and Net Income but also in the introduction of innovative services like Scale Now Pay Later and Vendor Managed Inventory,” Dumas de Rauly said in a statement.

“… I am confident that Pete is the ideal leader to propel Blinc into a future marked by sustained profitability and expanded service offerings.”

According to the release, transition from Dumas de Rauly to Sahani is part of Blinc’s “ongoing strategy to adapt and thrive in the dynamic cannabis industry.”