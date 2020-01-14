The San Diego City Council unanimously approved a ban on marijuana billboard ads within 1,000 feet of schools, playgrounds, day care centers, youth centers and parks with playgrounds, a move supported by local marijuana businesses.

Despite the law, initially proposed in October, 54% (352 of 644) of the city’s existing billboard sites will be available to marijuana advertisers, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The law will help even the playing field between legal and illegal marijuana businesses in the San Diego area, as it will drive more customers to licensed businesses, said Phil Rath, leader of the city’s Medical Marijuana Coalition.

The new law won’t hurt San Diego marijuana businesses as long as it is uniformly applied, according to Breton Peace, an attorney for local cannabis retailer March and Ash.

– Associated Press